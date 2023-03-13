The music is happening once again and the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers invite you to join on March 18 as they once again take to the stage at the Winchester Bay Community Center. The center is located at 635 Broadway in Winchester Bay.
They will open the stage show with a fiddle jamboree which begins at 1 p.m. Various musicians will follow, and we will perform a variety of old time tunes until 3. Cookies and coffee provided. They sometimes have a circle jam from 3-4 following the stage show if the musicians and audience need more music. Admission is free so please join us an afternoon of music.
