The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers invite you to join them as they return to the Winchester Bay Community Center on November 19 for an acoustic circle jam. The Center is located at635 Broadway in Winchester Bay.
The jam will begin at 1 p.m. and will conclude at 3. You are welcome to join the music with your acoustic stringed instrument, or just come to listen. Cookies and coffee are provided. Admission is free and all are welcome. Come and support your local district of the Oldtime Fiddlers.
