Coos Bay, North Bend and Coquille residents are seeing a new option for internet service — as well as work crews crisscrossing city neighborhoods.
Kirkland, Washington, based Ziply Fiber said it’s been working in the communities to expand the region’s high-speed internet options, with its fiber network launched Feb. 1.
The company’s pitch to prospective customers? “It’s unlimited, and its super-fast,” said CEO Harold Zeitz.
But the company’s pitch to the communities its moving is much bigger.
“It really could change the world for people to have access to such great high-speed internet,” Zeitz said.
The theory is that better internet infrastructure can put smaller towns on the same playing field as bigger cities, attracting potential businesses and residents who need a good network for their operations.
The company is a fairly new name, popping up in markets across the Pacific Northwest after it purchased operations in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana from Frontier Communications in May of last year.
Now, Ziply executives and crews have launched a three-year construction project of the company’s internet infrastructure, planning to turn hundreds of miles of the former Frontier network lines above- and below-ground into fiber-optic cables — a project budgeted at half a billion dollars over the four states.
Zeitz said it’s a smart investment for the company: Once the lines are installed, there’s not much more that will need to be done to upgrade them. After all, there’s not much faster than the speed of light.
“These are long-standing assets that will be around for many, many, many years,” Zeitz said.
Once the fiber lines are in, the only speed improvements the company could make in the long run are at the end of the lines, where they connect to the company’s core network, Zeitz said.
The Coos County cities are three of the first 13 to begin seeing the Ziply crews launching their work.
According to Jesse Gregory, the company’s vice president of residential sales, it picked the communities to go first because its purchase of the Frontier operations didn’t come with any fiber customers in the area.
“The demand here is so great,” Gregory said at the company’s grand opening event for its retail store on Laclair Street. “It’s so much fun when we talk to folks.”
According to Gregory, about 35% of the 16,000 addresses in the three cities are already eligible for Ziply fiber service, and the remainder will be eligible over the next several months.
That’s where the work trucks come in: Gregory said Ziply crews must manually inspect each of the existing network lines, then complete city permitting processes to replace them and connect them to homes and businesses.
Gregory said local officials have been supportive of Ziply’s efforts to enter the market. A company press release quoted Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti, saying he the city was excited about the progress the company has made.
“Expanding the availability of fiber throughout our city has been a top priority for our community. It is more important than ever to have reliable internet as thousands of families across our area work and go to school from home,” Benetti wrote in the release.
The rise of working, going to school and connecting with loved ones from home during the pandemic has had an impact on the need for internet, according to Zeitz.
“It’s not so much the reason (for the work) as it has been an accelerant,” Zeitz said. “If anything, the pandemic has given everyone the perspective that (upload speed) is as important as (download speed).”
Beyond the three cities, Ziply has its eyes on other South Coast projects for infrastructure improvements: Build-outs in Bandon and Brookings are next on the list, according to Zeitz.
Still, the company’s work is limited to the dense areas of the cities — leaving the rural corners of the county limited to their existing options, which can be slow.
After the first period of improving the existing infrastructure, Zeitz said the company might look to touch more rural areas, but might require public support to do so.
“There is a point at which it is too costly for us to build out to further areas,” he said.
More information about the company is available on its website at get.ziplyfiber.com/.
