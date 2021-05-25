SOUTH COAST ─ Coos and Curry counties have seen a sharp decline in children in the foster system during the pandemic.
As of May 4, there were 142 youth in care in Coos County and 30 youth in Curry County. United Way of Southwestern Oregon’s Executive Director Jen Shafer said the numbers fluctuate by five “or so” a month but that it was a “huge decrease from what it was.”
United Way brought Every Child in Coos and Curry counties under its umbrella last summer, a program which partners with the Oregon Department of Human Services to recruit and retain foster families. Every Child is an avenue for new foster parents to sign up or help in other capacities. United Way manages the program in partnership with Every Child Oregon, Shafer said.
Shafer stated that foster families are now known as “resource families” or “resource parents.” The change is an effort to show these parents and families as a resource to youth in care.
“To start off, the decrease has been happening for a few years,” said Greg Dalton, program director for Court Appointed Special Advocates in Coos and Curry counties, which is part of Oregon Coast Community Action. “We’ve seen the trends going down, and I think we have to attribute that to the Families First Act providing preventative resources to families at risk.”
He explained in the Coos and Curry communities, preventative resources have been beneficial, but a “deeper dive” in numbers has been reported since the pandemic began. He said this is likely because “kids are at home, not around community members and teachers who are our number one mandatory reporters.”
With most of the school year having been done through distance learning, he said it is hard for educators to notice signs that a child might need help.
“I’m sure it’s been super difficult to know how a child is doing virtually,” Dalton said. “That, probably, had the biggest effect in the drop of kids in care… We’ve been preparing, once kids are fully back in school, to see an increase in calls through the child abuse hotline and an increase of kids coming into care.”
Right now, Coos County has 87 resource families. Of those, 36 are “child-specific” or are relatives or a neighbor who knew the children and requested to be resource parents.
“We have 51 general (resource parents), folks who stepped up to be resources for any kid,” Dalton said.
In Curry County, there are 20 resource parents on the books. Of those, 15 are child-specific and only five are general.
“Those aren’t necessarily all the people available,” Dalton said. “In Curry, sometimes two families are general for the most part. It makes it difficult when children come into care with that limited amount… In Curry, there is adoption-only and (parents) will only foster kids available for adoption.”
Dalton said a multiple-child family came into care last month but had to be homed in Coos County “because there were no homes in Curry.”
“That takes them away from their family and makes it difficult,” he said.
To help resource families, Dalton said a hotline was created called the Foster Support Line, which can be reached 24-7 if a resource family is in a crisis or in need of parent coaching.
“We started really assessing COVID effects back in July when we had our parent coach ask how COVID is affecting families,” he said. “(There was) a big increase of stress in the home, lack of social supports, lack of resources… We officially started (the hotline) during the pandemic but were working on it for a while because foster parents were asking for it.”
Dalton explained that resource parents do not like to call their case worker late at night because “they know (the case worker) worked all day.” The hotline provides a resource to help foster parents when they need that support, having been rolled out April 1 of 2020 “right when we were getting into COVID.”
Foster Care Awareness Month
With May being Foster Care Awareness Month, United Way and Every Child has been in the community handing out information and collecting donations for programs benefiting those in care.
“United Way and Every Child Coos shared a booth in the Farmer’s Market twice this month,” Shafer said. “We also had a happy hour event at 7 Devils Brewery specifically raising funds for the My Neighbor program, which launched during COVID.”
My Neighbor provides urgent, tangible needs for resource families. Shafer said a web portal was launched for My Neighbor where needs were posted, and people could pledge to meet those needs.
“We had anchor sites around Coos and Curry counties where people could drop off and pick up donations,” she said. “We get requests through ODHS and through (resource) families through CASA and have been able to meet every need that was within reason.”
These needs included car seats and baby gates, as well as bunkbeds, clothing and diapers.
Before the pandemic, Shafer said Every Child in Coos and Curry counties was designed to not only gather community members as foster families but also provide supportive care. This support was done through welcome boxes, providing “homey” items to help youth in care feel at home in their new residence. There were also launch boxes for when youth aged out of the system, providing towels and kitchenware for their new apartments.
“These are volunteer and community-driven efforts,” Shafer said. “…COVID has been a tough time, especially for our foster community… Every Child pivoted during COVID with the idea of these boxes and started doing ‘flash boxes’ last year. These had activities, games, gift certificates, things to support families during this stressful time.”
Every Child in Curry County also launched the state’s first tutoring program. Shafer said Every Child in Coos County is about to launch one as well, having already recruited tutors and are matching them up with students in need.
For more information about Every Child Coos and Curry, want to foster or adopt, fill out the forms available on everychildcoos.org. For more information about CASA, visit www.orcca.us/casa.
“Call any of us and we’ll make sure to connect you to the right people,” Dalton said. “If I had to pick, I want kids home with their parents… Kids do better when with their family and if we can’t do that, we need (resource) parents and CASA, we need homes to keep kids safe and work together to support people when they’re thinking they want to step up.
“As a (resource) parent coming into our community, all of us are working with them,” he said. “It’s a big, scary thing to … step into this role and take care of kids who may have endured trauma, but there is a team and partnership to support those parents. They aren’t doing it alone.”
