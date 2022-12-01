Shore Acres

After two years in the dark due to COVID, the holiday light display has returned to Shore Acres State Park and there are plenty of tickets still available.

 Contributed photo

One of the most unique and by far the largest holiday light displays on the Oregon Coast is returning to Oregon’s coast after a two-year COVID hiatus. Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park is again lighting up the coast with nearly 350,000 lights, animated displays and a hefty helping of holiday cheer from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve.

“We are so excited to have Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park back this year,” said Janice Langlinais, executive director of the Coos Bay-North Bend- Charleston Visitor and Convention Bureau. “Shore Acres is such a beautiful park, and when it’s all lit up for the holidays, it is just a wonderland.”

