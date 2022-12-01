One of the most unique and by far the largest holiday light displays on the Oregon Coast is returning to Oregon’s coast after a two-year COVID hiatus. Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park is again lighting up the coast with nearly 350,000 lights, animated displays and a hefty helping of holiday cheer from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve.
“We are so excited to have Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park back this year,” said Janice Langlinais, executive director of the Coos Bay-North Bend- Charleston Visitor and Convention Bureau. “Shore Acres is such a beautiful park, and when it’s all lit up for the holidays, it is just a wonderland.”
The display draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the West Coast and beyond to Shore Acres and its seven acres of botanical gardens every holiday season. To help streamline and improve the visitor experience this year, the Oregon State Parks Department has implemented a timed reservation system. Visitors can reserve their timeslot online.
Half of the available parking spots are available now for daily reservations between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31; the other half are released every morning on a seven-day rolling schedule. Each reservation is good for one hour, which allows ample time to tour not only the lights and gardens, but the historic and festively decorated Garden House of timber baron Louis J. Simpson, as well. Entry is free, though visitors need to pay a $5 parking fee per vehicle.
A bright, colorful community tradition, Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park was initially the brainchild of Coos Bay residents Shirley and David Bridgham back in 1987. The couple, who also helped create the nonprofit Friends of Shore Acres State Park in 1986, thought the park would look good decked out in holiday lights, and they wanted to see if people would come and visit.
The first year, the display included 6,000 lights. More than 900 people showed up. Since then, the Bridghams and an ever-expanding team of community volunteers – there are about 1,400 now – have grown the display to its current size of nearly 350,000 lights. Each year, volunteers spend weeks putting up lights and decorations in advance of the holidays. Local businesses also sponsor trees and help support the celebration. In addition to trees and other features, there are animal statues that get lit up as well as animated displays, including a leaping frog, a pirate ship and a spouting, 40-foot grey whale.
David Bridgham said as many as 70,000 visitors come from over 35 countries and six continents annually to enjoy the display – and it’s been going on for long enough now that visitors who came as kids are now bringing their own children.
“People come from all around to see the lights. There have been a few years where we’ve had people from every state but one or two,” he said. “Shore Acres is kind of the go-to place for visitors, and you can be sure that when people come here this time of year, they are going to see the lights. And when they do, they just leave the most heart-touching things in our guestbook.”
Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park runs daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
