Mill Casino
Zach Silva, The World

Registration forms are now available for the 19th annual “Fertilize Your Mind” garden seminar set for Saturday, April 1, at The Mill Casino Hotel.

This year’s keynote speaker will be James Cassidy, soil scientist at Oregon State University.



