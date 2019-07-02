COOS BAY — Last week the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission held public hearings regarding the Jordan Cove LNG Project’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement in each of the four counties that would be impacted if the project gets permitted.
Last Monday the hearings kicked off in Coos Bay near where the pipeline would come to and export facility if the project were approved at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Concerned community members on both sides of the issue were asked to take numbers and to wait in SWOCC’s Hales Center for their number to be called. At which time the individual would give their comment to a court recorder.
Rallies were held out in front of the eight hour comment period run by the conservation group Rouge Climate. Presentations included testimonies from land owners who oppose the project.
“There’s a lot of game out there where I live,” impacted landowner Mike Williams said. “There’s a pond, otter deer, elk, I saw a red fox the other day, and I’m sure they’ll all be driven out if this pipeline comes through. I just don’t want it to happen.”
Jordan Cove had its own share of supporting Landowners who came to voice their opinions on the project.
“Our interactions with Jordan Cove started because we have property up the Coos River and they asked for a right of way, and our family being part of the farming business up there for over 100 years have lots of right of ways on our property,” impacted landowner Helen Burnell Mineau said. “We have many right of ways on our property. We have right of ways with the phone company, we have right of ways with the cable company, road right of ways, and even water right of ways.”
One of the most interesting stories of the day being a man and his wife who traveled from Oklahoma on a road trip to voice support for the project.
On Tuesday of last week the opposition and support for this project moved their camps to myrtle creek to once again rally the community and bring them out to voice their own opinions.
“We were pleased by the strong turnout of Jordan Cove supporters at today’s Myrtle Creek hearing,” said Paul Vogel, media affairs consultant for Jordan Cove.
At the hearing in Medford, community members, disappointed by the private format of the hearing, entered the hearing room singing and held a public hearing of their own. Young people, faith leaders, and more, shared their testimony out loud with the crowd in No LNG t-shirts and holding banners.
“Even though FERC denied Jordan Cove LNG in 2016, and should do so again, Southern Oregonians are looking to Governor Kate Brown and Oregon state agencies to protect our water, land, and climate by denying this project for good,” said Allie Rosenbluth of Rogue Climate.
Finally last week’s hearings concluded in hearings concluded in Klamath Falls, where both sides once again came out to voice their opinions.
The comment period for FERC’s draft Environmental Impact Statement ends this coming Friday, July 5. Those looking to write or email in comments to FERC should be aware that this is the last week to do so for the DEIS.