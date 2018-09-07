The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission published a Notice of Schedule Aug. 31, for the Jordan Cove LNG project as well as 12 other LNG projects across the country.
In regards to Pembina’s Jordan Cove LNG project, the notice outlined an anticipated publication date of the Draft Environmental Impact statement in February 2019, with a decision on the Final Environmental Impact Statement in November 2019.
The schedule reflects FERC’s efforts in recent months to streamline its review process for LNG project applications.
“Thanks to the tremendous work of our Office of Energy Projects and Office of the General Counsel, the Commission has made significant strides in streamlining our regulatory processes to adapt to the increasing number, and greater complexity, of the LNG applications we have received. These process improvements have shortened projected environmental schedules in some cases by 9 to 12 months,” said FERC Chairman Kevin McIntyre.
According to Pembina, the company behind the Jordan Cove LNG project, it is on schedule to meet its plans for its first cargo delivery in 2024.
FERC previously has rejected the project but is considering a new application. In a document posted on its website in connection with the matter, FERC says it plans to issue a draft environmental impact statement in February 2019 and a final EIS by Aug. 30. It then has a 90-day deadline to issue a decision, and identifies that deadline as Nov. 28. That happens to be Thanksgiving Day, and FERC says in a separate document that it anticipates issuing a decision by Nov. 29.
“This is an important milestone in the federal permitting review and reinforces our ability to meet a first cargo delivery in 2024,” Harry Andersen, Pembina’s senior vice president said. We look forward to moving through the process and are grateful for the abundant support from local, state and federal elected officials, as well as the Oregon trade unions and community leaders throughout southern Oregon.”
FERC has taken steps to expedite the permitting review for these projects. Several new staff members have been brought in to handle the increased workload. FERC will work with applicants to hire third-party contractors to conduct analyses that involve non-proprietary information. An agreement with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration was signed, to better leverage each agency’s expertise in the LNG authorization process and issues
The Draft Environmental Impact Statement includes all evaluations included under the National Environmental Policy Act. That includes things like environmental impacts, mitigations and benefits, geotechnical analyses, technical design review, etc.
After the Draft Environmental Impact Statement is published, there will be an opportunity for public comment before a Final Environmental Impact Statement is prepared.
The Jordan Cove Project consists of a 229-mile pipeline and a natural gas liquefaction facility located in the Port of Coos Bay. Pembina says the project could create as many as 6,000 construction jobs and more than 200 permanent jobs.
Pembina is in the process of applying for a number of permits in the State of Oregon. The public comment period for the projects Water Quality Certification application ended two weeks ago. The Department of Environmental Quality received more than 25,000 public comments on that application, which is more than they ever have in the past for this type of permit.