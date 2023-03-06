Airport fencing

The Coos County Airport District  board recently accepted a bid to place a fence around the newly-constructed apron, which will complete the first phase of the cargo expansion.

The acceptance of a fencing bid for the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport has moved the first phase of cargo expansion one step closer to completion.

The Coos County Airport District (CCAD) Board of Commissioners approved the $76,000 bid from West Coast Fencing in Coos Bay at their meeting on February 23. Installation of the fence will secure the newly constructed apron area. The fencing is a portion of the first phase that included the demolition of several antiquated buildings, ground preparation, and pouring of the concrete apron.

