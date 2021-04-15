FEMA officials are still trying to combat misinformation about why they’re parking trailers at an old mill site north of Reedsport.
The empty field in Gardiner is being used as a parking lot for trailer homes destined for wildfire survivors across the state — and not for any of the purposes that have cropped up on social media and in the minds of armed visitors who confronted guards at the site.
According to Toney Raines, FEMA’s federal coordinating officer for Oregon, the trailers are just for Oregonians who lost their homes in last summer’s disastrous wildfires, not for housing undocumented immigrants, those who won’t give up their guns or those who won’t get vaccinated, as some online have posited.
“Without any yielding, any explanation, those rumors are false,” Raines said Friday in press conference FEMA officials set up to combat the misinformation. “These units are specifically acquired to help the citizens of Oregon who have been impacted by the wildfires.”
The long-empty lot is just one piece of the puzzle to deliver the trailers to survivors and manage the agency’s direct housing relief program, according to Oregon Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps.
“Recovery is a complex operation, and this is certainly the most complex disaster our state has ever faced,” Phelps said Friday.
The trailer parking lot has been the subject of rumors for weeks, since the trailers first appeared with guards and security equipment in tow. Those rumors have appeared most often in hyper-local Facebook groups dedicated to sharing news and local events in the Reedsport area.
“Our government is shady now and untrustworthy. Until we hear the truth no one will believe why there really there,” one commenter wrote in one such group late last month.
The tide of misinformation began to turn as other commenters pointed out the unlikeliness of those theories, and as The World spoke with FEMA officials about the site — but not all were convinced.
“Still not buying the story about why the (FEMA) trailers are in (Gardiner),” another commenter wrote in a post last week. “It (doesn’t make) sense....”
And the misinformation hasn’t been limited to cyberspace.
Earlier this month, several individuals showed up to the site and questioned the security guards there, according to Raines.
One of the individuals was openly carrying a firearm, but didn’t brandish their weapon, Raines said.
“That does make us somewhat concerned,” Raines said. “Everyone has a right to bear their arms as appropriate under the state laws, we would not infringe upon those rights. But we are concerned when people start showing up with those type of sidearms, for the safety of all the employees and the individuals themselves.”
According to Raines, the Gardiner site was picked among many because it’s within a few hours’ drive of where the units will be moving — namely Jackson, Linn, Lane, Lincoln and Marion counties — and is the right kind of space to move the units in and out over several months.
FEMA teams will be onsite for several months, Raines said. FEMA has been working on helping survivors of the wildfires since they began and is slated to continue doing so until at least next March.
Between now and then, Raines said he expects around 100 or so more trailers to move through the site.
The staging site is important because of the logistics involved, Raines said: The trailers come from Texas, and take about 10 days to arrive. But housing parks can be ready to accept them at any time, and the agencies don’t want to have to wait all that time for the trailers to arrive.
“So, it can be a challenge, by the time a site becomes available, if we have to wait 10 additional days. Because every day we wait is another day a survivor waits,” Raines said.
Some online have been concerned by the level of security the site is under, with new fencing, signs and private security guards. That’s standard practice, and keeps the site safe as heavy equipment moves around, according to Raines.
“We are the federal government,” Raines said. “We have an obligation to protect federal property. It is standard — especially in these storage areas — that we do assign guards to those sites to oversee and watch the facility and to protect the property that we’ve brought here to help disaster survivors recover.”
According to OEM’s Phelps, local residents are right to notice the work that’s going on.
“It looks a little out of place, out of normal. I get that, it is out of place and out of normal. We don’t have disasters like this every year,” Phelps said.
The relief effort isn’t the first time the summer’s wildfires have been the subject of misinformation. Soon after the fires began burning, rumors that they’d been set by Antifa, a loosely defined leftist group, were quickly spread online and debunked by law enforcement agencies.
“From the time these fires started, there was, I think, misinformation, perhaps disinformation about the cause of the fires, and certainly now we’re hearing the same rumors that the media’s hearing about the use of the storage site,” Phelps said.
Still, the disasters and subsequent relief efforts won’t be the last in the state, Phelps said, noting Oregon’s wildfires will continue to worsen, and the state always faces the possibility of a devastating earthquake.
“2020 was not an anomaly,” Phelps said. “2020 was an indicator of the types of disasters we’ll be facing in the future.”
The officials said Friday that anyone who’s still in need of housing as a result of the wildfires can call 211 or can contact FEMA if they’re already signed up with the agency by calling 1-800-621-3362.
