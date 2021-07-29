On July 24 at about 8 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance at 87576 E. Beach Loop Road in Bandon.
It was reported there had been a verbal altercation between a man riding a dirt bike and a citizen who had yelled at the rider to slow down. The incident was witnessed by at least two other people at the scene. The suspect, who was later identified by law enforcement as 36-year-old Jonathan Windhurst, left the scene in a blue Dodge Durango. The vehicle was located by a Bandon Police Officer off of Rosa Road.
During the course of the investigation, a firearm was observed in the Dodge Durango. A search warrant was applied for and granted by the courts, and three firearms were located in the vehicle as well as several rounds of ammunition. Windhurst, a convicted felon, was arrested for three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, two counts of driving while suspended - misdemeanor, harassment and disorderly conduct II. Windhurst, who is on probation, also had a probation violation assessed against him. Windhurst was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and released to the jail staff.
