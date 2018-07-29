Protections provided by the 1968 Wild and Scenic Rivers Act have expired for a portion of the Chetco River, and have yet to be renewed by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Protections expired despite support from local communities and Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio and action by the U.S. Forest Service to extend the ban on new mining claims.
“The recent expiration of mineral withdrawal protections on this iconic southwest Oregon river highlights the urgency of my legislation to make these protections permanent,” Wyden said.
The senators have been working for some time to pass legislation to protect Oregon’s scenic rivers through the Oregon Wildlands Act which was first presented to Congress in 2015.
“The Chetco River and all those who depend on it for clean drinking water, as well as for world-class salmon and steelhead fishing are counting on Congress to act as quickly as possible to protect this treasure for generations to come,” Wyden said.
Merkley and Wyden have recently reintroduced Oregon Wildlands Act to Congress. In relation to the Chetco River, the legislation would make technical corrections to the existing wild and scenic river designations along the Chetco River. These corrections would include increasing the wild segment of the river from 25.5 miles to 27.5 miles. The scenic segment decreases from 8 miles to 7.5 miles, and the recreational segment would decrease from 11 to 9.5 miles. Nineteen miles would be withdrawn from entry, appropriation, or disposal. That would include mining activities, and mineral and geothermal leasing laws.
In 2011, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management worked with decision makers and public stakeholders to provide protection for over 18 miles of the National Wild and Scenic Chetco River by withdrawing the area from mineral development. At the time, the Chetco was threatened by proposals to mine almost 24 miles of the river. The Chetco River mineral withdrawal was a temporary measure designed to allow Congress the time to pass additional protections for the river.
Administrative mineral withdrawals such as this for the Chetco are routinely extended on request by the land managing agency to safeguard local values and give Congress time to act. The Forest Service began the process to extend the withdrawal two years ago.
The members of Congress have yet to receive any response from the Department of Interior regarding the status of the Chetco withdrawal, or the reason Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has allowed it to lapse.
The Chetco River has been protected by the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act for 30 years.