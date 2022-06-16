For many, the COVID-19 pandemic is a bad memory from the past, but the danger of the virus that killed so many is still in our communities and still a danger, local public health officials said.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, said the official case count as of Friday showed 300 active cases in Coos County. But in reality, he said, the case count is likely much higher.
Gleason said he makes the assumption based on fecal matter testing being done by the Oregon Health and Sciences University. OHSU has done the wastewater testing since 2020 as an indicator of how COVID is moving through communities.
"The body sheds the virus into various parts of our body," Gleason said. "One of the ways our body gets rid of foreign elements is through out bowel movements. They've been testing for several years and it gives us an accurate count of where we are in the community. The fecal numbers would indicate that we re probably at or higher than we were at our peak."
Despite the apparent rise in cases, Gleason said there is some good news.
Luckily our hospitalization rate and death rate are still pretty low," he said. "We're dong pretty good in that. COVID isn't gone. It's out there and it's probably just as bad as it was in our peak. We need to take it seriously."
While it is not popular, Gleason said he still recommends wearing a mask, especially in larger gatherings.
"Larger group gatherings is probably going to have some spread without masks," he said. "The preventative measures haven't changed. Get your vaccines. It's shown to be helpful in keeping hospitalizations and deaths low."
Gleason said even with COVID remaining active, he doesn't anticipate changes to mandates, locally or in the state.
"I don't see anyone making mandate changes after all the frustrations that came from COVID," he said. " We as a community and as a society are taking what we consider acceptable risks. COVID didn't go away when we took away masks."
Gleason said with the rising cases, there are steps that can be taken to protect individuals, and those in work settings.
1. Get vaccinated and keep up to date with your boosters. Even if new variants arise, this will help keep your immune system ready to fight and prevent severe illness.
2. Keep at-home tests ready in your cabinet.
3. For any illness, be mindful about not going to work if you do not feel well.
3. For employers, consider moving workers to remote work if/when possible. Re-evaluate PTO/sick leave policies that reduce risk of workers feeling obligated to come to work.
4. If you were recently positive with COVID, wear a mask around others five days after recovery as a precaution.
5. Continue to educate yourself on the most up to date information. Follow Coos Health & Wellness for new guidance and all other information we share to prevent disease and injuries.
6. Understand your risk and use precautions moving forward. Wear a mask when you feel the need to, continue to wash your hands and stay away from others when they are not feeling well.
Free Covid-19 home test kits are available at all local libraries. Gleason said because the at-home tests have a high level of false negatives, if someone tests negative but continues to feel sick, they can get a test from their medical provider.
To find additional information related to vaccines or to book an appointment for vaccines, go to https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/covid-19-vaccine-information/
