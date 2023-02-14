The Coos Bay City Council unanimously passed a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month in the city.
Black History Month Proclamation
Approved unanimously by Coos Bay City Council on February 7
Whereas, since 1976, every United States president has officially designated the month of February as national Black History Month to honor and affirm the importance of Black history throughout our American experience; and
Whereas, the City of Coos Bay takes pride in joining Americans throughout the county in recognizing February as Black History Month; and
Whereas, African Americans have played significant roles and made lasting contributions to our City’s history and the history of Oregon’s economic, cultural, spiritual and political development, while working tirelessly to contribute to every aspect of American society including business, education, politics, science, and the arts; and
Whereas, the presence and contributions of Black communities continue to enhance the quality of life in the City of Coos Bay; and
Whereas, Black History Month calls our nation’s attention to recognize and celebrate the essential contributions and resilience of Black communities, while acknowledging the injustices that remain; and
Whereas, Black History Month is a time where all Americans are encouraged to reflect on our collective history of slavery and oppression of Black communities and recommit to prioritizing racial equity, inclusion, and respect for human dignity in ail that we do; and
Whereas, though we celebrate Black History Month in February, we affirm that Black history is American history and recognize it as an ever-present part of our collective experience that we must pass on and learn from; and
And Now Therefore I, Joe Benetti, Mayor of the City of Coos Bay, and on behalf of the City Council, do hereby proclaim the month of February 2023 as Black History Month in the City of Coos Bay and encourage everyone to eliminate prejudice everywhere it exists, respect the rights of all people, and to celebrate the great diversity of our city.
