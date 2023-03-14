On July 31, 2022 the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of the sexual abuse of a (14) year old female.  Sgt. S. Moore conducted an initial investigation and the report was then forwarded to Det. D. Ritz. 

The suspect was identified as Willard V. Cowan (60) years of age of Coos Bay.  During the course of the investigation several interviews were conducted, and an enormous amount of follow-up was completed.  



0
0
0
0
1



Online Poll

What are your Spring Break plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments