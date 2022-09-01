In 1933, during the Great Recession, North Bend made history when it created its own wooden coins to keep the local economy afloat.
Almost 90 years later, a father and son who live in the city turned their interest in local history and a hobby engraving objects into a history lesson of sorts honoring the North Bend coins and benefitting the Coos History Museum.
Bob and Jonathan Schalck said the idea of engraving replicas of the North Bend coins was almost by accident.
"I guess it started when we first got our laser," Jonathan said. "I was looking for a project to do, and I remembered, 'Oh yeah, we had the wooden currency.'"
Jonathan said he searched online for pictures of the coins and tried to make a version himself, but he struggled. Later, his dad found a book on myrtlewood that had a clearer picture of the coins, and Jonathan was finally able to get a good replica.
When the Coos History Museum decided to have an exhibit about myrtlewood that includes both the original coins and a later version printed by the state to showcase the historical time, the Schalcks approached the museum.
"When the coin show came to town, he showed it to her and she said can you do something for us," Bob said. "So, we started printing them out."
The museum is offering the replica coins for sale as a fundraiser. Each coin, made out of myrtlewood, showcases a replica $5 coin on the front with a Coos History Museum on the back. The Schalcks said they put the history museum logo on the back to make sure their replica coins could not be confused with the originals.
There are also some other differences. While the original coins were printed in black ink, the replicas are engraved into the wood with the laser.
In addition to cutting coins for the museum, the father and son have done projects for 7 Devils Brewery, the Oregon Coast Railroad and others.
"The whole idea is we're trying to tie this to the community as much as possible," Bob said.
Building what they call a hobby-business has been more about fun that money so far, but someday soon the father and son duo hope to make it more profitable.
They cut the coins into myrtlewood to keep them as close to the original as possible, but can also cut into other woods. Bob said they found a place to get myrtlewood almost by accident while being part of an inventing group at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
"It just came up that we had the laser, and this guy said, 'Hey, I've got tom wood if you want to try it out,;'" Bob said.
Since then, the man has sold his scrap to the Schalcks so they have a consistent supply or myrtlewood to use.
Jonathan said he is happy with the coins he created and is happy they are being used for a good purpose.
"I just love the way they look and the history of the community coming together in a time of need," he said. "With COVID, it's kind of like the same thing."
The Schalcks received permission from North Bend before making the coins and have been talking to city staff about making a version that can be sold at the North Bend Visitors Center. That coin will have the $5 front, with a map of Oregon highlighting North Bend on the back.
While the Schalcks have reached out to different organizations in the community about using their laser engraver, they are happy it was the Coos History Museum that they worked with first. Both said they are big supporters of the museum and enjoy seeing the exhibits.
"I love the history of it, learning about the area," Bob said. "A lot of people don't know about the fishing, the lumber and the coal. And of course, the Indian Tribes. It really has a dramatic history."
