An 18-year-old Roseburg man died Thursday morning following a single vehicle traffic crash.
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, shortly before 8:00 am, 9-1-1 were notified of a vehicle in the river following a vehicle crash near Brockway Road and Willis Creek Road.
The Sheriff's Office responded to find a 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup which had gone through a bridge railing and fallen approximately 30 feet below into the river landing on its top. With the assistance of swift water rescue crews and Bill's Towing, the vehicle was recovered. The driver of the pickup, 18-year-old Roseburg resident Austin Luke Cross of Roseburg, was located inside and was declared deceased at the scene.
Investigators have determined that Cross was traveling westbound on Brockway Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Winston-Dillard Fire District and Ambulance, Douglas County Fire District #2, and the Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office.
