Oregon State Police

Oregon State Police

On April 23, 2022 at approximately 2:50 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 542 near milepost 12. 

Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Ford F250, operated by Derek Ellis (41) of Powers, failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the roadway and continued down a 40ft embankment with Ellis being ejected. Speed is being investigated as the leading factor in the crash. 

Ellis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.   

OSP was assisted by Powers Ambulance, Myrtle Point Ambulance, Myrtle Point Fire Department and ODOT.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you concerned about another COVID spike?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments