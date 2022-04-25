On April 23, 2022 at approximately 2:50 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 542 near milepost 12.
Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Ford F250, operated by Derek Ellis (41) of Powers, failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the roadway and continued down a 40ft embankment with Ellis being ejected. Speed is being investigated as the leading factor in the crash.
Ellis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Powers Ambulance, Myrtle Point Ambulance, Myrtle Point Fire Department and ODOT.
