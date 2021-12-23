On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at approximately 4:47AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 242 at milepost 1.
Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Mazda MZ7, operated by a 16-year-old female of Broadbent, left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash is under investigation.
The juvenile driver was transported to Coquille Valley Hospital and later life-flighted to Riverbend Hospital in Eugene by the U.S. Coastguard with serious injuries. Her 15-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Myrtle Point Police, Myrtle Point Fire and Rescue, Myrtle Point Ambulance, U.S. Coastguard, Southern Oregon Chaplains and ODOT.
