Oregon State Police

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at approximately 4:35 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy-138W, near milepost 19, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a brown Ford SUV, operated by Christopher Travis Waddell (36) of Elkton, was traveling eastbound on Hwy-138W when for unknown reasons the vehicle veered across the westbound lane of travel, exited the westbound shoulder of the highway, and rolled multiple time before coming to a uncontrolled stop on its top- partially blocking the westbound lane of travel.

