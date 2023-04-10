Oregon State Police

On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 2:27 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-101, near milepost 227, in Coos County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a white Ford Taurus, operated by Kimberly Kay Miller (61) of Lakeside, was northbound on Hwy-101 when it crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a southbound Silver Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Joseph Peter Bourell (70) of North Bend. 

