WINSTON — A three vehicle collision on Highway 42 has claimed the life of an Oregon woman.
An Oregon State Police press release stated that on Monday at 3:31 p.m. police and emergency personnel responded to a three vehicle collision on Highway 42 milepost 76 near Winston.
Preliminary investigation shows that a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup operated by William Dewar, 85, of Roseburg, was eastbound when it struck the back of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup operated by Patricia Unruh, 66, of Winston, that was stopped waiting for traffic to clear. The impact pushed the Chevrolet Silverado into the back of a 1997 Dodge Dakota pickup operated by Allen Shoemaker, 38, of Winston.
Dewar was transported to Mercy Medical Center and later to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. A passenger, Virginia Dewar, 79, of Roseburg was transported to Mercy Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased from her injuries. Neither Dewar was wearing a seatbelt. Unruh sustained minor injuries. Shoemaker and his passenger, Ruby Shoemaker, 38, of Winston sustained minor injuries along with two juveniles in the vehicle.
OSP was assisted by the Winston Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Fire Department, and ODOT.