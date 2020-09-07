Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Monday, Sept. 7, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 59 between Camas Valley and Tenmile.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Tacoma, operated by Andrew Mendenhall, 19, of Sutherlin, was eastbound when it struck a deer in the roadway and rolled several times.

Mendenhall sustained fatal injures and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and ODOT.

