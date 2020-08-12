DRAIN — On Wednesday, Aug. 12, at approximately 10:48 a.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near mile post 51, one mile east of Drain.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Explorer operated by Alec Beutler, 28, of Eugene, was westbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Beutler sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The highway was limited to one lane for more than three hours following the crash. All lanes are now open.
OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire District, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In