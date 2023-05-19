Oregon State Police

Oregon State Police

On Wednesday, May 17, at approximately 12:01 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38, near milepost 8, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser, operated by Betty Ann Hodges (79) of Florence, was traveling westbound on Highway 38. The PT Cruiser left the roadway (for unknown reasons), crashed into a tree, and came to an uncontrolled rest. The lone occupant of the vehicle was determined to be deceased at the scene.

