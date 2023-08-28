On Saturday, August 26, 2023, at approximately 3:17 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Hwy-38, at the intersection with Dean Creek Rd, in Douglas County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a white Honda CRV, operated by Nancy Jean Funk (79) of Reedsport, was stopped on Dean Creek Road, preparing to turn westbound onto Hwy-38. The Honda CRV began to turn onto Hwy-38 and pulled out in front of an eastbound Honda VTX1300, operated by Lynn Eugene Kropf (70) of Shedd. The Honda motorcycle attempted to stop and fell to its side. The passenger of the motorcycle, Marilyn Rae Kropf (67) of Shedd, came off of the motorcycle and impacted the rear of the Honda CRV.
