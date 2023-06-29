Oregon State Police

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at approximately 12:10 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-101, near milepost 208, in Douglass County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound silver GMC Sonoma, operated by Raymond Louis Eby Jr. (35) of Molalla, crossed into the on-coming northbound lane for unknown reasons. The GMC Sonoma collided (offset) head-on with a northbound white Toyota Rav4, operated by Shawna Michelle Coolidge (51) of Florence.

