On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at approximately 12:10 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-101, near milepost 208, in Douglass County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound silver GMC Sonoma, operated by Raymond Louis Eby Jr. (35) of Molalla, crossed into the on-coming northbound lane for unknown reasons. The GMC Sonoma collided (offset) head-on with a northbound white Toyota Rav4, operated by Shawna Michelle Coolidge (51) of Florence.
As a result of the collision, the GMC Sonoma rolled over and came to an uncontrolled rest on its roof blocking the northbound lane. The GMC Sonoma received heavy front-end damage. The Toyota Rav4 left the roadway after the collision and came to an uncontrolled rest down a small embankment adjacent to the northbound lanes. The Toyota Rav4 received heavy front-end damage.
The driver of the GMC Sonoma (Eby Jr.) and driver of the Toyota Rav4 (Coolidge) were declared deceased at the scene.
A three year old child in the Toyota Rav4 was transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital via Lower Umpqua Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries and later transferred to Sacred Heart Riverbend in Springfield.
The roadway was impacted for approximately 1 hour during the on-scene investigation.
ODOT, Mast Brother's Towing, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Reedsport Police Department, Gardiner Fire Department, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and a OSP HWR / Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplain assisted in the investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In