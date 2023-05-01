On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 2:00 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-101, near milepost 242, in Coos County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Ford Ranger, operated by Dawn Marie Oviatt (53) of Gold Beach, crossed over the centerline and crashed head-on into a southbound Ford F350 pick-up, operated by Terry Ray Nighswonger (63) of Coquille.
