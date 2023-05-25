On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at approximately 12:16 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 252, in Coos County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a black Nissan Titan, operated by Heriberto Morado Ledesma (35) of Coos Bay, was traveling north on Highway 101. The Titan was negotiating a curve, drifted into the southbound lane (for unknown reasons), and struck a southbound blue Jeep Cherokee, operated by Vera Lee Belcher (76) of Cottage Grove, head-on.
The three occupants- Ledesma (operator), Hector Mireles Gallo (35) of Coos Bay and Alberto Ramirez Vazquez (40) of Coos Bay- of the Titan were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment and further medical evaluation.
The two occupants- Vera Lee Belcher (operator) and Clayton Gene Belcher (78) of Cottage Grove- of the Cherokee were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The highway was impacted for approximately 5 hours during the on-scene investigation. The investigation is on-going at this time.
OSP was assisted by the Coos County Medical Examiner, the Coos County District Attorney, two Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains, Bandon Fire Department, North Bend PD, Coos Bay PD, Coos County SO, Bay Cities Ambulance, and Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service.
