Oregon State Police

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at approximately 12:16 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 252, in Coos County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a black Nissan Titan, operated by Heriberto Morado Ledesma (35) of Coos Bay, was traveling north on Highway 101. The Titan was negotiating a curve, drifted into the southbound lane (for unknown reasons), and struck a southbound blue Jeep Cherokee, operated by Vera Lee Belcher (76) of Cottage Grove, head-on. 

