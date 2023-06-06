On Monday, June 5, 2023, at approximately 6:42 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-101, near milepost 284, in Coos County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a black Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Tomas Iglesias Olivas (59) of Coos Bay was travelling northbound when it veered across the center line and collided at an angle with a blue Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Jennifer Dawn Jordan (43) of Langlois, which was travelling southbound. Roadway evidence indicated the Jetta was negotiating a curve and attempted to correct its path of travel which caused it to veer into the oncoming lane.
