Oregon State Police

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213.

Preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on Highway 101, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound red Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailered boat.



