SEAL ROCK — A fatal crash near Seal Rock has claimed the life of a woman from Lincoln City.
According to a press release from Oregon State Police, on Thursday at about 8:45 pm, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 152, just south of Seal Rock.
Preliminary investigation revealed a blue 2001 Lexus SUV, operated by Patricia Norenberg, 55, of Waldport, was driving southbound on Highway 101 when she drifted into the northbound lane of travel. A northbound gold 2008 Toyota van driven by Richard Larrett, 85, of Lincoln City, collided head-on. Larrett’s passenger, Judith Larrett, 81, of Lincoln City, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Norenberg and Richard Larrett were transported by ambulance to Newport’s Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital with injuries.
Highway 101 was closed about just over three hours following the crash. A detour was established to help traffic.
OSP was assisted by the Waldport Fire Department, Seal Rock Fire Department, Newport Fire Department, ODOT Incident Response/Maintenance, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, and Newport Police Department.