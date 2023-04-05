On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 7:40 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38, near milepost 24, in Douglas County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound red Dodge Caravan, operated by Kevin Lee Obrien (66) of Oakland, drifted off the roadway onto the westbound shoulder of Hwy 38, near milepost 24, and into the adjacent ditch.
The vehicle continued westbound, striking the earth surrounding a culvert of an intersecting driveway. Scene evidence and witness statements support the vehicle became airborne and began to roll down the shoulder and slow lane before coming to a final uncontrolled rest on the westbound shoulder.
The deceased driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and located a short distance west of the vehicles final resting position. The operator was declared deceased at the scene.
The roadway remained clear during the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriffs' Office, Scottsburg Fire, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, and ODOT.
