Douglas County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 7:40 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38, near milepost 24, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound red Dodge Caravan, operated by Kevin Lee Obrien (66) of Oakland, drifted off the roadway onto the westbound shoulder of Hwy 38, near milepost 24, and into the adjacent ditch.

0
0
0
1
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments