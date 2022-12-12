Oregon State Police

Oregon State Police

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge).

The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. 



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments