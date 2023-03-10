Oregon State Police

Oregon State Police

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 3:30 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 42, near milepost 68, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Nissan pickup, operated by Ronald Butler (67) of Winston, lost control and crossed into the westbound lane. The Nissan crashed into a westbound Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, operated by Scott Hayes (59) of Monroe. Butler was pronounced deceased by EMS. Hayes was not injured.



0
0
0
1
0



Online Poll

What are your Spring Break plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments