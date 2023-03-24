Oregon State Police

Oregon State Police

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at approximately 12:36 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 138W, near milepost 19, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated an International Box Truck, operated by Jose Cortez Hurtado (68) of Salem, was eastbound on Hwy 138W, when for unknown reasons, it went across the roadway and partially onto the westbound shoulder.



