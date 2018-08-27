LAKESIDE — Emergency personnel responded to a fatal accident in Lakeside early this morning.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, dispatch received the call around 12:52 a.m. of a single vehicle rollover on North Lake Road near South 9th Street.
Deputies and the Lakeside Fire Department responded, notified that the two occupants inside were trapped.
“When the Lakeside Fire Department arrived, a medical examination was done and they declared the driver of the vehicle deceased,” the release said.
The driver was identified as Donnie Mullanix, 39, of Lakeside. According to the release, next of kin has been notified.
The passenger, Valkerye Setting, 43, of Lakeside, was treated at the scene for minor injuries but there was no need to take them to the hospital.
“Deputies believe a combination of weather conditions, speed and possible intoxication played a factor in the crash,” the release said.
Though the accident remains under investigation, so far it has shown that the 2003 Toyota Tundra was heading east when it lost control and went off the road.
“The vehicle entered a large ditch, which caused the vehicle to overturn on the driver’s side,” the release stated. “The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle, due to not wearing a seatbelt. The driver was crushed as he was ejected and under the vehicle as it overturned.”
The scene was cleared around 3 a.m. this morning.