The Coos Bay Downtown Association is preparing an exciting 21st season of the farmers market opening on Cinco de Mayo, Wednesday, May 5. The market runs every Wednesday through October 27 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. with the first hour being for senior citizens and vulnerable customers.
The market is located on Central Avenue in downtown Coos Bay between Highway 101 South and 3rd Street. The market will be ever changing and evolving this season to be in compliance with the Oregon Health Authority, CDC guidelines and the Oregon Farmers Market Association regarding COVID-19. The farmers market will be operating as an open-air restricted pedestrian grocery/retail store with a take-out only venue. Masks will be required. All attending the market must adhere to all posted guidelines. All social activities, children’s programs, entertainment, music, demonstrations, interactive displays or sampling of any products are suspended at this time.
“We want to get back to the fun as we turn 21,” farmers farket Manager Melissa Hasart said. “It will be a season of change and moving forward as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Our number one priority remains the same, keeping everyone safe as we make farm fresh produce and products available to our community in an open-air market. We will have a wide variety of goods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade bread, jams, jellies, candy, soaps, lotions, oils and beautiful handcrafted wares from local artisans this season.”
With the goal of “farm fresh to every fork,” the CBDA Farmers Market accepts SNAP/EBT tokens and $10 Double Up Food Bucks that can be received at the informational booth located on Central next to Jennie’s Shoes. Several vendors accept WIC and Senior Farm Direct Nutrition vouchers.
For information about the CBDA Farmers Market, contact Melissa Hasart at (541)266-9706, email coosbayfarmersmarket@gmail.com or check them out on Facebook.
