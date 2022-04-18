Creative Mercantile recently announced it will be hosting the Reedsport Farmer's Market every Friday starting June 3 through October. In addition to fresh local produce, they will have a mobile knife sharpener, fresh flowers, local eggs and fun vendors.
Oregon Trail cards welcome. Look for the Farmer's Market Market flags in front of Creative Mercantile located at 392 Fir Ave. in Old Town Reedsport. Market opens at 10 a.m. every Friday from June through October.
While visiting the Farmers Market, folks can also shop inside Creative Mercantile with over 50 vendors full of eclectic finds and we are also the home of Kathi's Old Town Fabrics.
