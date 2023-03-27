Oregon Coast Community Action’s Executive Director Drew Farmer recently announced his resignation from his position. Deputy Director Alexis Barry will be serving as the interim executive director for the organization.
"We are left in great and capable hands, and the work for creating positive change for thriving communities will continue," said Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA) Board Chair Tamie Kaufman.
It was with a "heavy heart and gratitude," Kaufman announced Farmers' departure.
"Throughout Mr. Farmer’s time served with ORCCA, he has helped lay some groundwork for leading ORCCA through a period of growth and development. His dedication to helping people in need has not only had a profound effect on ORCCA, but it will also serve him well in his future endeavors, including his continued work for our community," Kaufman stated.
Farmer reported that he plans to stay in the community he grew up in and continue his work on the Coos Bay City Council.
"It seemed a like a good time to step back and look at what I'm doing and decide what I'm going to do next," Farmer said. "What I do next will probably involve some time off and perhaps doing some consulting work, and perhaps help other agencies that have problems to stabilize."
Kaufman assured that she and other representatives from ORCCA’s Board of Directors were dedicated to guiding and supporting ORCCA staff through this transition.
"We are thankful for Mr. Farmer’s dedication, passion, and enthusiasm he has given ORCCA over the past year. We wish him the best of luck as he leaves to pursue other professional career opportunities," Kaufman said.
Farmer said he was first attracted to the executive director position at ORCCA because of the important work that the organization does.
"There are a number of programs that impact the communities' health – from early childhood education, to providing food to most all of the food banks in Coos and Curry County, energy assistance, weatherization and housing – things that touch most every aspect of someone’s life when they are in need," Farmer said.
The executive director reported his biggest challenge during his time with ORCCA was navigating the agency out of COVID.
"It was an agency coming out of COVID with so many complex pieces. Some of the pieces got out of place. So, the biggest challenge was identifying what pieces had fallen out of place and then to put them back in place," he said.
"The greatest accomplishment was fixing a five-month backlog in state funding so that we could pay people's energy and housing bills, and re-staffing the agency, as well as the collaborative relationship we have developed with Advanced Health," Farmer added.
He said as new leaders come into the organization, he hopes that they continue to foster that relationship.
"I'd really like to see that relationship with Advanced Health continue," Farmer said. "There is a lot of opportunity for receiving increased funding for energy assistance, housing assistance and food assistance, and those are programs that ORCCA has run for years. It could be a good asset to Advanced Health if they would like ORCCA to support the delivery of those services. I think that would maximize the impact in this community."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In