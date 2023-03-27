Drew Farmer

Drew Farmer announced recently that he was stepping aside as the executive director of ORCCA but will continue to serve on the Coos Bay City Council.

 File photo

Oregon Coast Community Action’s Executive Director Drew Farmer recently announced his resignation from his position. Deputy Director Alexis Barry will be serving as the interim executive director for the organization.

"We are left in great and capable hands, and the work for creating positive change for thriving communities will continue," said Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA) Board Chair Tamie Kaufman.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments