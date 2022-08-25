Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau is pleased to announce Wiley Lang is the recipient of the Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau scholarship in the amount of $3,000 for the 2022-23 school year. Lang is an honor graduate of Pacific High School and will be attending Oregon State University in the fall in the field of animal science.
She has had extensive ranch experience and raised her own livestock. Lang has been active in Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Coos County 4-H and Coos Youth Auction as well as serving as student body president at Pacific High School.
