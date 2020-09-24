COOS BAY — Mary and Jim Barnes had to hide in their chicken pen to stay safe last week.
By 11:15 p.m. on Friday, the pair, both 70, had gone to bed for the night. But minutes later, Mary heard a loud noise downstairs.
When she went down to investigate, she arrived at a terrifying scene, unlike anything she'd experienced before: The living room was on fire.
By then end of the night, after a struggle with fire crews from around the region, the house would be gone. The couple, two of their pets and their friends would be all that remained the next day.
"We lost everything. I mean everything," Mary Barnes said.
After seeing the flames that dark night, Mary went outside to try and use a hose on the flames, but it was no use. Back upstairs, she woke up her husband, helping him into his wheelchair and out of the house.
Once outside, the couple, married 53 years, discovered the wheelchair ramp had already been taken by fire, and they had to walk Jim down the stairs before finding their way to the chicken pen.
The area, in the Libby neighborhood just south of Coos Bay, is steep — which means the struggle was only beginning once out of the house.
Fire engines arrived at the house just eight minutes after Mary called 911, fire officials say.
But the trouble was, they couldn't get up the steep driveway. Without fire hydrants in the area, firefighters had to stretch a hose about 250 feet up the driveway, and call in water support from other agencies.
All told, seven different fire departments from North Bay to Sumner sent crews to the fire. Eventually, they'd find Mary and Jim, and help them escape the property — getting Mary to a nearby pickup and sliding Jim down the hill.
"We got out with our lives, our dogs and a kitty cat," Mary said.
She'd never been through something like that before, she said, but remained calm throughout the night — until she arrived at the hospital, where she'd stay for two days because of how much smoke she'd breathed in.
Since then, the Barnes' friends have stepped in to help. Mark Mattecheck, the owner of North Bend Lanes, helped set up a GoFundMe page (https://gf.me/u/yzwpiq) for the family, and connected Jim with a friend who could replace his burned prosthetic leg.
"I felt terrible, and I have the ability to make these things happen," Mattecheck said.
Mattecheck has known Mary for about 15 years, he said. She's an avid bowler, and many in the bowling community have already contributed to and shared the fundraiser.
Their tragedy comes at a time of so much struggle — on top of a deadly pandemic, thousands across the west have been displaced by wildfires, with Oregon seeing historic destruction.
"There's all these people getting devastated by fires," Mattecheck said. "Sometimes people don't realize (the impact of that)."
But the Barnes' six-year-old home wasn't burned by wildfire.
"It was just a fluke kind of a thing," Mary Barnes said.
The family's not sure what exactly started the fire, though investigators believe it was a faulty extension cord. It may have been connected to a refrigerator or freezer on their covered porch, Mary said, but wasn't a smoker as some neighbors had speculated.
Regardless the cause, the impact is the same — the family is devastated. Two of Jim's wheelchairs, their marriage license, their son's death certificate and Mary's truck are all gone now.
"We're doing OK," Mary said. "We're just kind of at a loss."
For now, the couple is staying in a motel while they work with the Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides Jim benefits because he's a veteran, to find a new place to live. Their friends and family are helping along the way, too.
"That's tremendous what they've all done for us," Mary said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In