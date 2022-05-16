According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, high prices at grocery stores will continue to rise in 2022. Coupled with uncertainty about the ongoing availability of COVID-19 emergency allotments, which have boosted monthly food assistance for eligible households, keeping up with food costs could become even more challenging.
The Oregon Department of Human Services, in partnership with numerous community organizations, is hosting a town hall for Coos and Curry counties on Tuesday, May 17, to show residents how to get the most out of their food budgets. The online event, held from 6 - 7:30 p.m., is free. Register in advance at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsdOiqqDIpE9SE3g1KrqVQbG-G-0pkVVXi
"As Oregon continues to be impacted by COVID-19, we know that many individuals and families in our communities depend on SNAP and the temporarily increased emergency allotments to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families," Starla Paris, community partnership coordinator at Oregon Department of Human Services, told the World.
Nearly 400,000 households in Oregon receive Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program benefits, and most also receive the extra COVID-19 emergency payments, according to Jake Sunderland, the department's press secretary.
In January 2022, the average SNAP benefit per household was $290 per month. The average emergency allotment for most of those households was $174, bringing the average monthly food benefit for qualified households to $463 per month, Sunderland said.
The COVID-19 emergency food benefits have been in place every month since March 2020. As of the writing of this story, the emergency funds are only approved to continue through May (with payments coming in June 2022), and it is not known if additional months will be covered.
Paris said the town hall is meant to help families cope with the double pressures of rising food costs and a possible reduction in food benefits.
"Eventually these temporary emergency food benefits will end, and we know that this will impact people's food budgets. The goal of this townhall is to help individuals and families plan and prepare by helping them learn about food and ways to eat quality nutritious meals while making their food budgets go farther," Paris said.
In its most recent Food Price Outlook, the USDA said the conflict in Ukraine and rate increases from the Federal Reserve are expected to further impact food prices. The report predicts grocery costs will increase between five and six percent in 2022, above the price increases already experienced earlier this year.
According to a program flier, attendees at the food town hall will learn about couponing, free food programs, and get tips for eating well within their budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In