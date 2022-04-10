With most COVID restrictions lifted, it is time for fun in Coos Bay.
Later this month, the perfect opportunity for families to get outside and have fun together will take place during Family Fun Day at John Topits Park.
Family Fun Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. During the festivities, there will be a one-mile walk/run at 9 a.m. The run will start at the National Guard Armory on Norman Street. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
During the fun day, KDOCK will be on site with music and live broadcasts. NW Natural will be providing a free BBQ lunch prepared and served by the Lion’s Club.
The event is put on by The Kids’ HOPE Center of Bay Area Hospital and sponsored in part by Advanced Health and dozens of others. The lake at Topits Park will be well stocked and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on site helping kids fish, so children are encouraged to bring their fishing rods.
After two years of COVID, it is time for fun and all local families are invited to join in at Family Fun Day.
