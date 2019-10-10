NORTH BEND — The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring its annual Christmas Food Basket Program again.
According to a press release from the organization, any family in need of a box of food can sign up at the human services building at 1431 Airport Lane, in Raptor Room #251 in North Bend, which is across from the North Bend Senior Center.
Sign up dates include Nov. 4, 5, and 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Please bring proof of address,” the release said. “You will need to be able to pick up the food boxes on Dec. 14 at the airport hanger on West Airport Way, North Bend.”