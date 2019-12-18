CHARLESTON — A day fishing will likely be in the future for dozens of kids who received free fishing poles at the sixth-annual Fishing Rod Giveaway last week.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, the setup at Englund Marine also included a chance for children to sit on Santa’s lap and listen to a local band sing carols on their way to pick up a new rod and reel.
“This is basically our version of Toys for Tots,” said David Romanowski, commandant with the Coquille River Detachment, as he manned the table with the free rods. “This all started when people brought in used rod reels at Tony’s Crab Shack on the waterfront in Bandon.”
According to Romanowski, the giveaway kicked off after the owner of Tony’s Crab Shack sent the rods to friends in Alaska for repair, after which he handed them out through the store.
“There were maybe 50 rods handed out a year,” he said.
When he and the Coquille River Detachment took over the event, they made donation requests and were able to get some grants to make the giveaway even bigger.
“Through Englund Marine, we can get 200 of these rods and reels for $2,400, which is $12 a piece,” Romanowski said, adding that Jordan Cove made a $2,500 donation toward the cause this year as well.
Last year, the annual giveaway handed out fishing poles to students in the Bandon School District from grades first through third, as well as elementary students in the Myrtle Point and Coquille school districts.
“There are 85 kids in the Powers School District and they all got fishing poles for Christmas break too,” he said, adding that those who got the rods and reeds were students in first through sixth grade. “We give them away as far south as Port Orford.”
Two years ago, every student at the Port Orford School District also received free fishing poles, totaling 176.
For Romanowski, who spent 22 years in the military, being involved in the annual giveaway hits close to home.
“I’ve been all over the world and seen kids in a whole lot worse situations,” he said. “When I came home, I wanted to make a difference.”