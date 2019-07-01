COOS BAY — Nine year old Megan Williams couldn’t stop smiling as she joined other children at the Coos Bay Public Library on Saturday making moon rocks to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The event featured a number of arts and crafts stations involving space-themed activities aimed at teaching kids more about the historic event.
Rebekah Westmark, the youth services librarian, said the event is one of many hosted by the library to encourage kids to learn all summer long.
In addition to crafts, families also participated in playing space-themed trivia and counted down the Apollo 11 launch, which was projected on a giant screen in the Myrtlewood Room at the library.
In July 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin were the first humans in history to set foot on the moon. An estimated 650 million viewers watched Armstrong’s televised visit and heard his description of the event, according to NASA’s website.
Westmark said this year’s summer reading program is also spaced-themed which was to align with the anniversary of the moon launch. Coos Bay resident Rhonda Schiro said she knew about the event way in advance as she attends the library regularly with her daughter, Megan.
“She was really excited to come,” she said. “She’s so social so this is like the perfect event for her.”
For more summer activities and events at the Coos Bay Public Library, visit its calendar page on its website at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org.