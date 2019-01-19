COOS COUNTY — Two people walked away unharmed after crashing into a tree that had fallen on U.S. Highway 101 on Friday night near milepost 228 near Hauser.
At about 11:49 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to the scene where a Honda Civic, driven by 49-year-old Katrena Ford, and a Honda Accord, driven by 56-year-old Lorna Schilling, struck a tree on the roadway.
The two drivers were travelling southbound and no one was reported injured. According to an OSP report, the vehicles were towed away due to damage and the tree was removed.