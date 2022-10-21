The latest community events at Dragonfly Farm and Nursery are a series of pumpkin parties. The first pumpkin parties were held on Oct. 15 and 16 and they will be held again from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.
A mother/daughter duo who started out selling their plants at the Bandon Farmer’s market have grown their business into a full-fledged plant nursery – as well as a destination for community gatherings.
Daughter Jenine and her mother Pam Manning are turning their farm into a year-round destination offering events and activities in every season. The latest community events at Dragonfly Farm and Nursery are a series of pumpkin parties. The first pumpkin parties were held on Oct. 15 and 16 and they will be held again from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.
“We are busiest in the Spring and we thought we need to figure out ways to get people in and keep the traffic flow – as well as we just love putting on community events,” said Jenine Manning.
Dragonfly farm and nursery is located off Highway 101 on the east side of the highway, tucked away behind a forest of trees between Langlois and Bandon. It is children and dog-friendly. The farm has “prewashed” pumpkins for families to pick out during the pumpkin parties as well as free games and face painting, drinks, popcorn and other goodies. Children who come to the pumpkin party dressed in costume get a free goodie bag and other kid-friendly surprises. Adults in costume will receive 31 percent off any one item in the nursery.
Jenine says fall is a great time for planting.
“People don't realize that but it's a great time to get your plants in the ground. The fall rains establish the roots so in the spring plants can focus on their leaves,” she said.
Dragonfly farm and nursery sells perennials, annuals, organic vegetable starts, herbs, berries, succulents, cacti, houseplants, shrubs, trees and more.
The owners said they realize many people come to the nursery from out of town – so they keep it well stocked so visitors can find everything they need.
The property has an interesting history which the family farmers are carrying on.
“It was a rare plant nursery back in the 1940s to 60s,” said Jenine.
Camellias and Rhododendrons that were planted over 50 years ago remain on the property today.
Pam and Jenine started Dragonfly Farm in 2014. Pam had just had her greenhouse rebuilt and Jenine said she was ready for a change in her career.
“We found out we could sell plants at the Bandon Farmer's Market. We were there one day a week and then two days a week and then we wondered if people would to come out here and see this property,” Jenine said.
From there, Dragonfly Farms and Nursery has continued to blossom.
“We started with our tiny little shop that was open one day a week and now we have 8 employees in the off season and in the high season we employ 15 people,” Jenine said. “It's really grown. Just getting that first person to help us out really gave us momentum and we have been really well received by the community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In