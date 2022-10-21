A mother/daughter duo who started out selling their plants at the Bandon Farmer’s market have grown their business into a full-fledged plant nursery – as well as a destination for community gatherings.

Daughter Jenine and her mother Pam Manning are turning their farm into a year-round destination offering events and activities in every season. The latest community events at Dragonfly Farm and Nursery are a series of pumpkin parties. The first pumpkin parties were held on Oct. 15 and 16 and they will be held again from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.

fall festivity.jpg

Dragonfly Farm and Nursery is celebrating the season by inviting the community to a series of pumpkin parties.
Plant nursery

Dragonfly Farm was once a rare plant nursery owned by Donald Stryker, who was known for his large collection of Camellias and Magnolias that he grew at the farm in the 1940s through 1960s.
Pumpkin Party

