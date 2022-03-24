Registered nurse Jenny Loyd, 41, thinks back to when the coronavirus started spreading around the country. Beds were full, policies and protocols were constantly changing and each day brought its own uncertainties to the Coos Bay hospital where she works.
Many medical workers like Loyd are feeling burnout from working through the pandemic. With variants straining short-staffed facilities across the country, some in health care are experiencing added physical, mental and emotional stress.
“There’s definitely days that I come home from work and I am completely exhausted,” said Loyd. “I have nothing left to give anybody.”
What helped Loyd fight discouragement in the early phases of the pandemic continues to give her strength to keep going. She credits her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for helping her and other health care workers in her religious community endure the ongoing toll of the pandemic.
“Because of my faith I’m able to cope with the hard times,” Loyd said. She related that focusing on what she reads in the Bible helps her get through tough shifts.
American psychological and psychiatric associations, while not advocating or endorsing any specific religion, acknowledge the role spirituality and religious faith can play in coping with distress and trauma.
Lawrence Onoda, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist in Mission Hills, California, noted some ways spirituality can help, including giving people “a positive hope and meaning toward life, comfort by looking for answers and strength from a higher power, and a collective shared experience of support and community.”
Loyd finds joy in passing along to others what has helped her. She joins friends online to write or call people in the community with a message of hope from the Scriptures. “I always just really try to keep my letters positive,” she said. “There’s so much comfort to be found in the Bible.”
One favorite resource for Loyd is jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with its collection of practical articles like “How to Beat Pandemic Fatigue” and short comforting videos such as “The Resurrection – Soon a Reality.”
A recent article on the website helped Loyd recognize the importance of controlling her attitude when facing difficult times. She said, “Working to maintain a positive outlook can really make the difference on how we get through these problems.”
